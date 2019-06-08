Belarus, Turkmenistan hold political consultations

8 June 2019 13:34 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 8

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Consultations between Belarusian and Turkmen foreign ministries on contractual and legal issues took place in Minsk, Trend reports referring to the Belarusian Embassy in Ashgabat.

This meeting was envisaged by the current Program of Cooperation between the foreign ministries of the two countries. The parties reviewed existing interstate, intergovernmental, interdepartmental and other bilateral treaties.

During the consultations, the parties outlined the most promising areas for further expansion of the bilateral legal framework, which ensures the strengthening and development of relations between Belarus and Turkmenistan in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres, the report said.

The mutual trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Belarus amounted to $65 million in 2017, and to $32.2 million in 2018.

Belarus' supplies to Turkmenistan mainly consist of high value-added goods including trucks, special purpose vehicles, tractors, road-building equipment, medicines, woodworking products, and agricultural products.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Germany implements environmental project in Turkmenistan
Economy 13:08
Turkey’s Norsel to start production of padding polyester in Turkmenistan
Economy 12:57
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas extends tender for purchase of equipment
Tenders 09:47
Turkmenistan aims to cooperate with UAE, India in agricultural sector
Economy 09:47
Azerbaijani company plans to participate in construction of greenhouse complexes in Central Asia
Economy 7 June 18:29
Russia’s KAMAZ expects to ink contract with Turkmenistan
Economy 7 June 14:05
Latest
Iran: sanctions on petrochemical companies is a form of “economic terrorism”
Iran 13:28
Germany implements environmental project in Turkmenistan
Economy 13:08
Iran to put light crude oil up for sale at IRENEX
Oil&Gas 13:02
Turkey’s Norsel to start production of padding polyester in Turkmenistan
Economy 12:57
Trump criticizes NASA moon mission after promoting it earlier
Other News 12:55
Housing prices increase in Kazakhstan
Finance 12:54
Kazakh Defense Ministry announces tender for purchase of medicine
Tenders 12:49
Azerbaijani delegation attends St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia
Business 12:38
Uzbekistan to launch production of low-cost cars and mini-crossovers in next five years
Economy 12:17