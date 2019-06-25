Turkmenistan discusses employment issues with UN

25 June 2019 11:07 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 25

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

The Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan (UIET) held a meeting with the Chief of Counter-Terrorism Implementation Coordination Section at United Nations Christopher O'Donnell, Trend reports referring to the UIET.

The participants of the meeting were unanimous in their opinion that the solution of issues of employment of the population is one of the factors that counteract negative phenomena in the life of society.

Representatives of the UN mission praised the work of the UIET, emphasizing its importance in creating new jobs.

