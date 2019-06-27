New US ambassador begins work in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 27

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received the newly appointed US Ambassador Matthew S. Klimow, who presented his credentials, Trend reports with reference to the TV channel “Turkmenistan”.

An exchange of views took place on the prospects for interstate cooperation, where an effective role is assigned to the joint business council.

The sides also discussed issues of partnership in regional and global security, countering the challenges and modern threats.

At the same time, significant contribution of Turkmenistan was noted to the peaceful settlement of the situation in Afghanistan, the socio-economic revival of the neighboring state, which is reflected in specific infrastructure projects, such as the construction of the TAPI (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India) transnational gas pipeline.

Klimow, prior to his appointment, worked as a senior advisor in the Office of the Under Secretary for Management at the US Department of State.

The diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on February 19, 1992. The legal base consists of 59 documents, 53 of which are interstate and intergovernmental documents and six are interdepartmental documents.

