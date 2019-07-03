Turkmenistan joins UNCTAD Council

3 July 2019 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 3

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Turkmenistan has been unanimously elected as a permanent member of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Council, Trend reports with reference to Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

This decision was made during the 66th session of the UNCTAD in Geneva.

Turkmenistan, as the 157th member of this Council, entered in the list of group “A”, the report said.

The supreme body of UNCTAD is the Conference, which meets at a ministerial-level session at least once every four years to determine the main directions of policy and address issues related to the organization’s working program.

