Turkmen FM meets outgoing Ukrainian envoy

20 August 2019 12:53 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 20

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

On Aug. 19, 2019, a meeting between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Turkmenistan Valentyn Shevalyov whose diplomatic mission in the country has been completed, was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

During the talks, the parties discussed the key aspects of cooperation between the two countries in political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres. The diplomats reiterated the adherence to further strengthening of ties between Turkmenistan and Ukraine, as well as underlined the necessity of further collaboration between the external policy agencies of two countries.

Being one of the key players in the energy market in Central Asia and the Caspian region, Turkmenistan stands for diversifying energy supplies to world markets. Turkmenistan is an important Central Asian trade and economic partner of Ukraine, states the website of the Ukrainian Embassy in Ashgabat.

Ukrainian business entities are involved in the construction of large-scale infrastructure facilities of national importance in Turkmenistan including complex engineering communications as well as oil and gas, industrial and transport facilities.

The main export items to Turkmenistan include railway cars, products of the agro-industrial complex, electrical machinery, chemical, pharmaceutical and woodworking industries. Imports from Turkmenistan to Ukraine mainly consist of oil refining products, wool, cotton and textiles.

