Date of Turkmen president’s visit to Singapore disclosed

24 August 2019 11:04 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 24

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s state visit to Singapore is scheduled for August 26-27, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen government.

A package of intergovernmental documents is planned to be signed following the high-level talks.

During the governmental meeting, President Berdimuhamedov stressed great potential available for the development of mutually beneficial bilateral partnership in the trade, economic, energy, transport, communication, industrial and other sectors, as well as through business structures, Turkmen Dovlet Khabarlary state news agency said.

Taking into account the policy being carried out towards innovative development and industrialization of the national economy, the introduction of advanced high technologies, and an increase in investment activity, great opportunities are opening up for establishing productive ties with the Republic of Singapore.

The diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on September 12, 1996. The Turkmen ambassador to Korea was also appointed ambassador to Singapore in 2016.

The Singapore-based company Yug-Neftegaz operates in the Turkmen oil and gas market.

Olam International Ltd, headquartered in Singapore, has recently held one of the leading positions in the procurement volumes of Turkmen cotton.

Earlier it was reported that Singapore offer Turkmenistan is its services in staff training in the field of civil aviation and maritime transport. Turkmenistan also plans to launch flights with Singapore.

