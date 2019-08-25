OSCE advises Turkmenistan on airport security

25 August 2019 15:11 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 25

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The OSCE is conducting a specialized course in Ashgabat on the safety of airports, Trend reports referring to the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan.

Employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkmenistan were also invited as attendees of a specialized course on the recognition of fluoroscopic images. The event, which will last until August 30, is held for the purpose of strengthening security at the airports of Turkmenistan and improving the professional skills of personnel, the report reads.

Practical exercises are provided at the checkpoint at Ashgabat International Airport. The OSCE has held similar events here before. In particular, a seminar was held on biometric information and personal data management for employees of the aviation security and airport security services, as well as the authorities responsible for issuing documents and passport control.

An international airport worth more than $2 billion was opened in Ashgabat in 2016.

Turkey’s Polimeks company built an air harbor with a capacity of about 2,000 passengers per hour. The airport can handle aircraft of any type and carrying capacity. The terminal is capable of handling 200,000 tons of cargo per year. The ETV (Elevating Transfer Vehicle) system includes electronic cargo transportation platforms at loading and unloading stations and in the adjacent area near the aircraft parking.

