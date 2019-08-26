President of Turkmenistan begins state visit to Singapore

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 26

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has started his state visit to Singapore, Trend reports citing the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

Meetings are expected with President of Singapore Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on September 12, 1996. In 2016, the Turkmen ambassador to Korea was also appointed ambassador to Singapore.

The Singapore-based company Yug-Neftegaz operates in the Turkmen oil and gas market.

Olam International Ltd, headquartered in Singapore, has recently held one of the leading positions in the procurement volumes of Turkmen cotton.

Earlier it was reported that Singapore offered Turkmenistan its services in staff training in the field of civil aviation and maritime transport. Turkmenistan also plans to launch flights with Singapore.

