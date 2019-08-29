Russian, Turkmen FMs mull upcoming CIS summit

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 29

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov have discussed pressing issues of bilateral relations by phone, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The parties also exchanged information on the preparations for the meeting of the Council of the CIS Heads of State to be held in Ashgabat Oct. 11 and evaluations of the outcome of the first Caspian Economic Forum held in Turkmenbashi city August 11-12.

Turkmenistan chairs the CIS this year.

The priority objectives within the concept of Turkmenistan’s CIS chairmanship in 2019 are increasing the level of cooperation of the CIS with international organizations and creating conditions for enhancing trade economic cooperation and integration into global economic relations. Energy, transport and communications are the key areas of partnership interaction in the CIS, the ministry said.

Referring to its status of permanent neutrality, Turkmenistan decided to participate in the CIS structure as an associate member in 2005. In 1999, Turkmenistan withdrew from the Agreement on visa-free regime with all CIS countries.

Turkmenistan ranks second among the CIS countries in terms of natural gas reserves after Russia. The main buyer of Turkmen fuel is China.

