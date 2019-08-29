Russian, Turkmen FMs mull upcoming CIS summit

29 August 2019 16:25 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 29

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov have discussed pressing issues of bilateral relations by phone, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The parties also exchanged information on the preparations for the meeting of the Council of the CIS Heads of State to be held in Ashgabat Oct. 11 and evaluations of the outcome of the first Caspian Economic Forum held in Turkmenbashi city August 11-12.

Turkmenistan chairs the CIS this year.

The priority objectives within the concept of Turkmenistan’s CIS chairmanship in 2019 are increasing the level of cooperation of the CIS with international organizations and creating conditions for enhancing trade economic cooperation and integration into global economic relations. Energy, transport and communications are the key areas of partnership interaction in the CIS, the ministry said.

Referring to its status of permanent neutrality, Turkmenistan decided to participate in the CIS structure as an associate member in 2005. In 1999, Turkmenistan withdrew from the Agreement on visa-free regime with all CIS countries.

Turkmenistan ranks second among the CIS countries in terms of natural gas reserves after Russia. The main buyer of Turkmen fuel is China.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Private fishing developing in Turkmenistan’s northern region
Economy 15:47
Uzbekistan to attract Russian companies to implement project worth $407 M
ICT 15:24
Logistics centers of Russian online retailer to be constructed in Kazakhstan in two years
Economy 15:02
About 50 Turkmen, Kazakh companies registered in Turkey in January-July
Turkey 14:37
Kyrgyzstan holding talks with Turkmenistan on electricity import
Oil&Gas 14:21
Number of bank card users growing in Turkmenistan
Economy 13:21
Latest
Apple to supply parts to independent repair shops for first time
US 17:34
Number of Nar’s 4G users increases twofold
Society 17:31
Azernews releases another print issue
Business 17:31
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Economy 17:30
Top 10 insurance companies in Azerbaijan in terms of payments
Finance 17:28
Rate of Uzbek currency begins to fall again after brief growth
Finance 17:27
Interest income of Azerbaijan’s Unicapital OJSC increases almost 9 times
Finance 17:21
Construction of Saryarka pipeline's gas distribution networks in Kazakhstan rescheduled
Oil&Gas 17:21
Azerbaijani plant discloses cost of Combi heating systems
Economy 17:16