Ashgabat to host events of UN Special Programme for Economies of Central Asia

9 November 2019 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Nov. 9

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The Days of the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) will be held in Ashgabat on Nov. 18-21, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Government.

High-level international events will be held as part of Turkmenistan’s chairmanship in SPECA. Among them are the forum on trade policy of the SPECA countries, meetings of the working groups of the SPECA on sustainable transport and trade and the SPECA-2019 Economic Forum.

Following the forum, adoption of the "Ashgabat Initiative" document is planned.

In order to implement the documents that are envisaged to be adopted at the above-mentioned events, a corresponding joint work is being carried out with the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

SPECA was established in 1998 in accordance with the Tashkent Declaration signed by presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as executive secretaries of UNECE and ESCAP.

Later, the SPECA was joined by Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and Afghanistan.

Matters regarding the improvement of communication capacities in the SPECA region, including those between Afghanistan and the countries of Central Asia, are subject of regular discussions during the sessions.

It is known that the creation of quality infrastructure positively influences economic growth, promotes the expansion of trade, optimizes the use of natural resources and reduces production and logistics costs.

At the same time, the growing importance of regional cooperation also affects the increase in the competitiveness of countries in conditions of rapidly changing global processes, according to SPECA.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Over 1 million tons of raw cotton harvested in Turkmenistan
Business 13:02
Turkmenistan's ministry to put up state property for sale
Business 12:15
Italian export credit agency supports TAPI gas pipeline project
Oil&Gas 8 November 19:09
Italy eyes to finance several Turkmenistan’s industrial projects
Business 8 November 18:36
Loan portfolio of Turkmen State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs revealed
Business 8 November 15:08
John Deere machinery to allow Turkmenistan to mechanize cotton harvesting
Business 8 November 14:31
Latest
Over 1 million tons of raw cotton harvested in Turkmenistan
Business 13:02
Azerbaijani FM on working visit to Turkey
Politics 12:25
Turkey's General Directorate of State Hydraulic Works to rent vehicles via tender
Tenders 12:24
Turkmenistan's ministry to put up state property for sale
Business 12:15
Expert: Medical insurance both in whole world & Azerbaijan has two main goals
Finance 12:04
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for development of modernization project
Tenders 11:58
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Finance 11:42
Georgia, Ukraine mull issues of European and Euro-Atlantic integration
Georgia 11:34
Iran operates hydro power plant with BOO approach
Oil&Gas 11:27