Turkmen delegation attend ECO meeting

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Nov. 11

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The Turkmen delegation took part in the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member-states in Turkey’s Antalya city, Trend reports on Nov. 11 referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

Turkmenistan was represented at the event by Deputy Foreign Minister Vepa Khadzhiev.

During the meeting, the participants discussed the work on the implementation of the ECO prospects until 2025 and made suggestions for further strengthening of foreign economic relations in the ECO member-states and beyond.

The participants stressed the organization’s contribution to maintaining stability and security throughout the region. They also discussed the issues of intensifying joint projects in the fields of energy, transport, communications, science and industry.

ECO is an interstate economic organization formed in 1985 by the leaders of Turkey, Iran, and Pakistan.

The activity of the ECO has strengthened since 1992 in connection with the accession of Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Presently, Ashgabat thinks that the prospects for optimizing the transport network along the North-South and West-East transport corridors by using vessels, trains and ships are reasonable. These projects are able to connect vast areas from the Pacific Ocean to the Caspian Sea and Black Sea, from the northern European continent to the Indian Ocean.

The Kazakhstan – Turkmenistan – Iran and Turkmenistan – Afghanistan – Tajikistan railways, airports in Ashgabat and in the provinces, bridges across the Amu Darya, Turkmenbashi international sea port and other facilities that have already been commissioned and are being built in the country are designed to become the key components of transnational transport corridors.

