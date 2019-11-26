Eurasian countries discussing in Ashgabat countering terrorism financing

26 November 2019 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Nov. 26

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

The plenary week of the Eurasian Group on combating money laundering and financing of terrorism (EAG) is being held in Ashgabat, Trend reports referring to the organization.

The EAG is called upon to play an important role in reducing the threat of international terrorism and ensuring the transparency, reliability and security of the financial systems of states and their further integration into the international anti-money laundering and terrorist financing infrastructure, the report said.

The EAG was created in 2004 and brings together nine countries of the region (Belarus, China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan). Observer status has been granted to 15 countries and 22 international organizations.

The Turkmen Orient news agency reports that the participants of the plenary meetings will consider ways and mechanisms of consolidating efforts to counter the financing of terrorism and will exchange experience in automating activities in this area.

On Nov. 26, meetings of the working group on the typologies research in the fight against crime and the financing of terrorism are held. The meetings of the working group on mutual assessments and legal issues, as well as the technical assistance group, were held on Nov. 25.

Under the Turkmen Finance Ministry, an interdepartmental coordination working committee was established to combat the legalization of proceeds from crime and the financing of terrorism.

