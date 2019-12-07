Turkmenistan to open consulate general in Russia’s Kazan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Dec.7

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan will open a consulate general in Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia,Trend reports citing the corresponding presidential decree.

Branches of the leading companies of Tatarstan, such as KAMAZ, Tatneft and IED-Holding, operate in Turkmenistan.

Tatneft has resumed the work on increasing the oil recovery and well repairing in Turkmenistan’s Goturdepe field.

Turkmenistan is one of the large sales markets for KAMAZ. The country has received more than 9,000 trucks and special machinery from KAMAZ over the last ten years.

However, the volume of commodity turnover between Tatarstan and Turkmenistan is not large (2018 - $24 million, 2017 - $25 million).

