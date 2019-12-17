Turkmenistan participates in annual meeting of Central Asian deputy foreign ministers

17 December 2019 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Dec. 17

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Turkmenistan's Deputy Foreign Minister Vepa Hajiyev attended the annual meeting of Deputy Foreign Ministers of Central Asian countries in Tashkent, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues related to the development of comprehensive cooperation in the region, interaction within the framework of international organizations, and exchanged views on relevant topics of the global agenda.

The agenda of the meeting included issues of counteracting international and regional threats to security and stability, such as terrorism, radicalism, extremism.

In this regard, joint actions of Central Asian countries to respond to threats and challenges in the region were discussed.

The heads of the delegations expressed their support for a peaceful settlement of the situation in Afghanistan, noted the importance of further expanding cooperation and preventive efforts between Central Asia and Afghanistan, with support from the UN Regional Center For Preventive Diplomacy For Central Asia (UNRCCA) and the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

On the sidelines of the annual meeting in Tashkent, the Turkmen delegation had meetings with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev, and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Nahid Esar.

