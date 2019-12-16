Turkmenistan's MFA holds UN joint program signing ceremony

16 December 2019 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.16

Trend:

Today, on December 16, 2019, the signing ceremony of the joint program with the UN under the title: "Improving the social protection system by introducing inclusive quality social services at the local level" took place, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen embassy in Azerbaijan.

From the Turkmen side, the document was signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov.

On behalf of the UN, the document was signed by the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan Elena Panova.

This project provides for active work to further improve the system of social services and close cooperation in this area with the structures of the United Nations Organization.

The project is implemented as part of the joint work of the Government of Turkmenistan with the United Nations, aimed at implementing the Sustainable Development Goals at the national level.

The signed joint program will create the legal basis for strengthening and expanding the joint interaction of state bodies and public organizations of Turkmenistan with the relevant agencies of the United Nations system.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Pakistan appoints ambassador to Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 17:59
Turkmenistan plans to launch production of smart TVs
Business 13:40
Turkmenistan announces tender to build technological park
Tenders 13:07
Turkmenistan, Italy discuss prospects for co-op
Business 12:53
Afghanistan purchases gasoline from Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 11:47
Ashgabat to host regional forum on water issues
Turkmenistan 09:24
Latest
Chabahar-Zahedan Railway to be opened by mid-2021
Transport 18:57
Failure to join FATF limits Iran's trade relations with its allies - MFA
Finance 18:52
Azerbaijan’s Lachin tanker to carry cargo across Caspian Sea and beyond (PHOTO)
Transport 18:45
Iran ready to open bartering and national currency-based channels with other countries
Business 18:43
What will new aviation regulatory system offer Kazakhstan?
Transport 18:40
Intel acquires Israel-based Habana Labs for $2 billion
Israel 18:25
Uzbekistan sets limit on external borrowings
Business 18:17
Foreigners' real estate purchases in Turkey reach record high
Turkey 18:15
Turkey's Justice Ministry opens tender to buy diesel, gasoline
Tenders 18:15