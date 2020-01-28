Maritime safety issues being discussed at regional level in Ashgabat

28 January 2020 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Jan. 28

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The sixth meeting of authorized representatives of the Caspian littoral states is taking place in Ashgabat city to discuss a draft protocol on cooperation in ensuring maritime safety in the Caspian Sea, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The meeting is attended by experts from Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan.

This project, drawn up for cooperation in the field of ensuring maritime safety in the Caspian Sea, has special priorities in the comprehensive development of Turkmenistan’s cooperation with other Caspian littoral states on a long-term basis, the report said.

The main objectives of the protocol include prevention of collisions of maritime vessels, protection of life and health of crew members and passengers, as well as ensuring the safety of ships and cargo.

In this context, the issues of organizing search and rescue operations at sea, establishing control in seaports, investigating accidents, preventing the negative impact of external factors dangerous for navigation, including artificial marine structures, submarine cables, pipelines, drilling platforms and other vessels, are also being discussed.

The development of this document is envisaged by the Agreement on Security Cooperation in the Caspian Sea, signed in November 2010 at the Third Summit of the Heads of State of the Caspian Littoral Countries, which was held in Baku.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
First freight trains pass through Uzbekistan via new multimodal route
Transport 14:24
Iran awaits Turkmenistan to complete construction of Inche Borun railroad
Transport 12:25
Anton Ohlert GmbH & Co. supplying food industry equipment to Turkmenistan
Business 27 January 19:30
Number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Turkmenistan revealed
Turkey 27 January 16:11
Turkmenistan to participate at environmental conference in Berlin
Turkmenistan 27 January 13:55
Turkmenistan promoting major investment projects in fuel & energy sector
Oil&Gas 27 January 13:18
Latest
Renault poised to name VW manager De Meo as CEO
Europe 15:08
Qatar emir names senior aide as prime minister
Arab World 15:02
Non-interest income of Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank greatly increases
Finance 14:54
Naqif Hamzayev elected to new position in PACE (PHOTO)
Economy 14:50
US-China phase one deal to have modest impact on oil market
Oil&Gas 14:49
CPC-Kazakhstan announces tender to purchase electric motors
Tenders 14:36
Kazakh Air Astana cancels some flights to China
Transport 14:32
Another global producer involved in cargo transportation via BTK
Transport 14:27
Loan portfolio of Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank greatly increases
Finance 14:24