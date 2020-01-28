Maritime safety issues being discussed at regional level in Ashgabat

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Jan. 28

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The sixth meeting of authorized representatives of the Caspian littoral states is taking place in Ashgabat city to discuss a draft protocol on cooperation in ensuring maritime safety in the Caspian Sea, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The meeting is attended by experts from Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan.

This project, drawn up for cooperation in the field of ensuring maritime safety in the Caspian Sea, has special priorities in the comprehensive development of Turkmenistan’s cooperation with other Caspian littoral states on a long-term basis, the report said.

The main objectives of the protocol include prevention of collisions of maritime vessels, protection of life and health of crew members and passengers, as well as ensuring the safety of ships and cargo.

In this context, the issues of organizing search and rescue operations at sea, establishing control in seaports, investigating accidents, preventing the negative impact of external factors dangerous for navigation, including artificial marine structures, submarine cables, pipelines, drilling platforms and other vessels, are also being discussed.

The development of this document is envisaged by the Agreement on Security Cooperation in the Caspian Sea, signed in November 2010 at the Third Summit of the Heads of State of the Caspian Littoral Countries, which was held in Baku.

