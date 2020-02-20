Turkmenistan Airlines cancels flights to Russian cities

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Feb. 20

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan Airlines company has cancelled the Ashgabat - Kazan - Ashgabat and Ashgabat - St. Petersburg - Ashgabat flights for Feb. 20-27, Trend reports with reference to the company.

The decision was caused by technical necessity. Passengers of canceled flights will be offered the nearest departure dates or a full refund.

Turkmenistan Airlines suspended flights to Beijing (China) in late January with the aim of carrying out preventive measures to hinder the spread of the 2019-nCoV coronavirus.

The Turkmen flag carrier noted that the safety of passengers and crew is a priority.

The company noted that information about the resumption of flights will be announced in advance.