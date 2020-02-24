Personnel appointments in Turkmen industry ministry

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Feb. 24

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has made personnel appointments in the country’s Ministry of Industry and Construction, Trend reports referring to the published presidential decrees.

Baimyrat Annamammedov and Mergen Orazov have been appointed deputy ministers of industry and construction.

The Turkmen Ministry of Industry and Construction was established in early February on the basis of the disbanded Turkmen Ministry of Industry and Communication.

A plan for construction of industrial and production facilities in 2020-2023 has been approved in Turkmenistan.

The Turkmen Ministry of Industry and Construction has been instructed to hold international tenders for the selection of contractors for the construction of these facilities and ensure the completion of their construction on time.

In order to increase (to 1 million tons of products per year) the capacities of the Baherden and Lebap cement plants, launch of their second phase is planned.

There are plans to build a plant for the production of ceramic tiles and sanitary ware in the Baherden district of the Ahal province, an enterprise producing 100 tons of glass products per day in the Gokdepe district, and a ceramic dish factory in Dashoguz city in Turkmenistan.

Also, there are plans to build a facility for the production of reinforcing bars with capacity of 150,000 tons per year.