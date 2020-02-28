Turkmen deputy prime minister expected to to visit Qatar

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Feb.28

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen deputy prime minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov is expected to visit Doha (Qatar) February 29, Trend reports Feb.28 referring to Altyn Asyr TV.

The aspects of political, commercial-economic and cultural-humanitarian cooperation development between the countries will be subject of the negotiations.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stated that Turkmen-Qatar relations bear traditionally friendly, progressive character. He also noted presence of huge prospects for expanding the productive long-term bilateral cooperation, clarifying the cooperation priorities in the light of modern realities.

Turkmenistan is interested in joining Qatar’s major financial and investment companies in implementing the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, the construction of which was launched in December 2015.

Qatari Al Qamra Holding and the Turkmen government earlier signed a memorandum of understanding on financing potential projects in Turkmenistan. In this regard, the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan held a presentation of major investment projects implemented in the country for the delegation of Qatar, led by the head of Al Qamra Holding, Hamad Saleh Al Kamra.

The parties paid special attention to expanding the domestic market, introducing innovations and increasing the volume of exports of goods. Among the cooperation priorities - energy sector, transport and communications sector, chemical and medical industries.