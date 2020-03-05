Turkmenistan to participate in CIS economic council meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5

Trend:

Turkmenistan will participate in the 85th meeting of the CIS Economic Council, Trend reports citing Turkmen Media News Agency.

The 85th meeting of the CIS Economic Council will be held in Moscow on March 13, 2020, the agency reported.

Among other topics, an Action Plan for the Year of Architecture and Urban Planning in the Commonwealth in 2021 will be discussed. The initiative of holding the next year in the CIS under this motto was offered by Turkmenistan, and the Turkmen initiative was unanimously approved by the CIS member states.

During the 85th meeting of the CIS Economic Council, priority areas of cooperation within the CIS in the field of transport for the period until 2030, measures to implement the Social and Demographic Policy Concept in the CIS for 2020–2023 will be reviewed.

The agenda also includes, among others, the CIS Prize 2019 awarding ceremony for achievements in the field of quality of products and services.

Members of the delegations will take part in the plenary meeting of the CIS+WORLD International Economic Forum. Its program includes the CIS+WORLD 2020 International Tourism Congress and thematic sections.