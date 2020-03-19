Russian Embassy in Turkmenistan suspends issuing visas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19



The consular section of the Russian Embassy in Turkmenistan suspended the reception of documents, registration and issuance of all visas to foreign citizens and stateless persons, Trend reports with reference to Russian Embassy in Turkmenistan.

The regime will be in force from 18 March 2020 through 1 May 2020. The measures are taken to protect public and prevent the spread of coronavirus infection on the territory of the Russian Federation.

The Embassy of Turkmenistan in Russia informs that due to the same concerns, it has switched to remote-receiving mode from March 17, 2020.

To contact them, a citizen has to register on the website, then send scanned copies of the necessary documents in PDF format for verification to priem1@turkmenembassy.ru.

If the issue concerns renunciation of citizenship of Turkmenistan, confirmation of belonging or non-belonging to the citizenship of Turkmenistan, as well as for requesting certificates of absence of debts from the Central Bank and the tax authority of Turkmenistan, an email should be sent to priem2@turkmenembassy.ru

If the issue concerns requesting certificates of criminal record/non-criminal record, marital status, obtaining a national passport, replacing the national passport (for pasting photos on reaching the 25th and 45th anniversary), obtaining a certificate of return to Turkmenistan, then an email should be sent to visa@turkmenembassy.ru.

After all documents are checked, representatives of the Embassy will contact the sender. The citizens will be able to send the entire package of documents by mail to the address, without specifying the date in their applications.

The payment for requesting documents in cash has to be attached in US dollars, which must be without delivery, new, without any marks and seals. Address: 14/34 building 1, Maly Afanasyevsky pereulok, Moscow, 119019 (Russian Post, DHL)

