Turkmenistan establishes coronavirus hot line

New coronavirus hot line has been established in Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to "Turkmenportal" Information Portal.

This hot line was made to provide information about coronavirus to the citizens of Turkmenistan.

By calling to this number, people can receive information about epidemiological situation in the country and all the necessary measures of prevention from this disease. The hotline was established by the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan.

Doctors specializing in infections that work on this hot line said that the callers mostly ask if there is any cases of coronavirus in the country and where they can be tested for coronavirus.

So far, Turkmenistan officially has no registered cases of coronavirus infections.

The citizens of the country can get tested in any clinic around the country. The test results will be ready in 6 hours.

The hotline number is: +993739535

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 47,000. Over 937,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 194,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.