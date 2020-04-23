Turkmenistan supporting UN call for global truce amid coronavirus pandemic

Turkmenistan 23 April 2020 15:29 (UTC+04:00)
Turkmenistan supporting UN call for global truce amid coronavirus pandemic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23

Trend:

Turkmenistan is supporting the UN call for a global truce in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal Information Portal.

The issue was discussed between President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres over the phone. The sides discussed pressing issues, in particular the situation in the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Berdimuhamedov said the worl is facinga situation that affects the habitual life of all people, that is why the role of The United Nations as a universal international structure capable of consolidating the efforts of the entire world community in the fight against this threat is important.

Turkmenistan, as the country where the headquarters of the UN Regional center for preventive diplomacy for Central Asia is located, will continue to support the activities of this organization, as well as contribute to the implementation of important regional projects and programs.

Turkmenistan proposed to consider the possibility of creating new international legal mechanisms aimed at ensuring the stable functioning of international transport and transit corridors during emergencies.

To develop such relations, Turkmenistan expressed its desire to open a broad multilateral dialogue on transport issues within the UN with the participation of all member States of the UN, specialized international structures, world financial institutions and other interested parties.

A clear example of the partnership between Turkmenistan and the UN is the framework program for cooperation in the field of sustainable development between Turkmenistan and the UN from 2021 through 2025.

