Turkmen president calls for partnership in medical sector between NAM, WHO

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has called for establishing a partnership between the Non-Alignment Movement and the World Health Organization (WHO), Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

The proposal was made at the conference of Non-Alignment Movement in the format of a Contact group dedicated to the fight against COVID-19, which was held via videoconference.

According to the president of Turkmenistan, it is necessary to establish a partnership between the Non-Alignment Movement and WHO, first of all in the medical field.

"Joint work should be carried out under the coordinating role of The United Nations (UN) and in close cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO), which has a huge experience in the fight against virus diseases," said Turkmenistan’s president.

Berdimuhamedov expressed Turkmenistan's full support for the work of WHO, and also thanked its leaders for the work that they have done. President of Turkmenistan has also stressed that the country will continue to cooperate with WHO and is ready to provide its assistance to this organization.

