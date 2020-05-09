Turkmenistan’s Ashgabat joins World Tourism Cities Federation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9

Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The capital of Turkmenistan - Ashgabat - has joined World Tourism Cities Federation (WTOF), Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

World Tourism Cities Federation (WTCF), voluntarily formed by famous tourism cities and tourism-related institutions in the world under the initiative of Beijing, is the world’s first international tourism organization focusing on cities.

Established on 15 September 2012 in Beijing, the headquarters and Secretariat of WTCF are based in Beijing.

Chinese and English are its official languages.

Guided by the core vision of improving urban life through tourism, WTCF provides its members with services that cover the entire tourism industry chain. It is aimed at facilitating exchange and cooperation between participants, spreading the experience of developing tourist cities, promoting tourism products and resources, and promoting the development and prosperity of the global tourism industry.

