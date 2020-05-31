Turkmenistan takes part in CIS discussion on fight against COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:



Turkmenistan has taken part in Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) discussion on fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.



A videoconference of the Council of the Heads of CIS was held on May 29, 2020.

The meeting was attended by the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Republic Ali Asadov, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Siarhiej Rumas, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin, Vice Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Erkin Asrandiev, Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova Ion Chicu, Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov, as well as Chairman of the Executive Committee - CIS Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev.



The parties noted the importance of correlating efforts and developing common approaches to overcome the spread of COVID-19.



The Turkmen delegation highlighted that in the current situation, CIS countries need to establish effective cooperation mechanisms. The need to coordinate actions in order to ensure sanitary and quarantine measures at the borders between the CIS countries was noted.



The draft Strategy for Economic Development of the CIS for the period until 2030 was also discussed. During the meeting number of draft documents was adopted, the report says.

Mentioned drafts are such as: the Priority areas of cooperation between the CIS member states in the field of transport for the period up to 2030; the Action Plan on the Year of Architecture and Urban Planning in the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2021, and the Strategy for the Development of Cooperation of the Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States in the field of physical culture and sports for 2021–2030 and the Joint efforts of the CIS member-states in combating the spread of COVID-19.

