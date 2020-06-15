Turkmenistan, EU discuss countering spread of COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15



Turkmenistan, along with other Central Asian countries and European Union have discussed countering the spread of COVID-19, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The mentioned topic was discussed during an online meeting between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Central Asian countries and the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles was held on June 12, 2020.

The parties discussed issues related to the consolidation of efforts aimed at countering the spread of coronavirus infection.

Thus, the parties considered the prospects for cooperation between the EU and the countries of the Central Asian region in the context of implementing the EU Strategy for Central Asia.

Turkmenistan's initiatives in the United Nations (UN), the World Health Organization (WHO) and other multilateral formats were pointed out, the report says.

The parties discussed issues of maintaining peace and security in the region, in particular, further practical steps to establish stability in Afghanistan.

Earlier, Turkmenistan, along with other Central Asian countries reviewed the actions taken by the ministries of agriculture to mitigate the negative impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic on food security on May 19, 2020.

