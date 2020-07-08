Turkmenistan supports OSCE recommendations on national minorities affairs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8



By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan supports the recommendations of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) on national minorities affairs, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

Minister of Turkmenistan's Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov made the remark during his meeting with OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Lamberto Zannier, which was held on July 7, 2020 in a videoconference format.

The parties discussed issues related to national minorities and their integration into society.

The foreign minister noted that Turkmenistan pays special attention to the protection and implementation of the rights of all members of society.

The parties also discussed main areas of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the OSCE. The Turkmen side stressed its commitment to promoting democratic values and practices.

Special focus was paid to interaction in view of the pandemic situation in the world. The Turkmen side expressed support for a number of recommendations developed by the OSCE high commissioner for national minorities for OSCE participating states, aimed to ensure that measures to combat COVID-19 take into account the needs of all members of society, including representatives national minorities.

