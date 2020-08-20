Turkmenistan prepares to make amendments to constitution

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a resolution approving the draft constitutional law on changes and amendments to the Constitution of Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

According to the document, the work on the draft constitutional law on changes and amendments to the Constitution of Turkmenistan has been completed.

The resolution also prescribes to hold discussions with the representatives of Turkmenistan's Halk Maslahaty (People's Council) in the regions, districts and cities of the country who will participate in the next meeting of the council.

Then the draft should be submitted to the meeting of the Halk Maslahaty, the resolution said.

After the approval of the project by Halk Maslahaty, the project should be submitted to Mejlis of Turkmenistan (Parliament) for consideration.

Earlier, Berdimuhammedov has instructed to take into account every initiative of the citizens on the constitutional reform in the country.

"No initiative of our people should be left without attention. People should be aware that their opinion is always important,” said the head of state.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva