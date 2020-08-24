Turkmenistan sells oil bitumen, diesel fuel to Afghanistan

Turkmenistan 24 August 2020 09:45 (UTC+04:00)
Turkmenistan sells oil bitumen, diesel fuel to Afghanistan
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: The commander of the sabotage-reconnaissance group of the armed forces of Armenia taken prisoner
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: The commander of the sabotage-reconnaissance group of the armed forces of Armenia taken prisoner
Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan provided constructive engagement in negotiations on Karabakh conflict, but Armenia continued destructive policy
Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan provided constructive engagement in negotiations on Karabakh conflict, but Armenia continued destructive policy
Minister of Defense of the Russia to pay a working visit to Baku
Minister of Defense of the Russia to pay a working visit to Baku
Latest
Azerbaijan to fully automate assessment of risks at the border Economy 10:37
Georgia reports 10 new coronavirus cases, 5 recoveries Georgia 10:28
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 24 Finance 10:28
Iranian foreign exchange rates for August 24 Finance 10:22
National Iranian Drilling Company presents new equipment Oil&Gas 10:15
Mckinsey & Co.: Service companies in oil & gas industry need new ways to create value Oil&Gas 10:14
Industrial, mining enterprises to begin their operations in Iran's South Khorasan Province Business 09:58
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 28 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:47
Turkmenistan sells oil bitumen, diesel fuel to Afghanistan Turkmenistan 09:45
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for August 214 Uzbekistan 09:43
India's coronavirus cases surge to 3.1 million Other News 09:42
Petrochemical plant to be commissioned in Iran's Bushehr Province Oil&Gas 09:19
Export of Kyrgyzstan products to Azerbaijan sharply increases Business 09:00
New virus cases slow sharply to below 300 in South Korea Other News 08:48
Iran's import of Turkish chemicals in 1H2020 slumps Business 08:22
Georgian Kvareli Baga company expands its livestock farm Business 08:21
Iran to provide free electricity to one group of citizens Oil&Gas 08:21
Petrochemical industry sector developing in Iran Oil&Gas 08:20
Lending market of Azerbaijan expected to recover by year-end Finance 08:20
Singapore Business Federation talks doing business details with Turkmenistan Business 08:11
Kazakhstan confirms 175 more coronavirus cases over past 24 hrs Kazakhstan 07:58
Kamalvandi: IAEA chief's visit to Iran to focus on Safeguards issues Iran 07:44
Brazil sees lowest one-day COVID-19 death toll in 12 weeks Other News 06:54
U.S. sends military gear to bases in Syria's Hasakah US 05:58
Russia interested in cooperation with China on 5G Russia 04:43
Greece's daily coronavirus infections hit record high Europe 03:29
Bayern Munich wins Champions League title Europe 02:18
Ten more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day Russia 02:10
At least 13 killed in Peru nightclub crush as police raid clandestine party Other News 01:22
Louisiana, Cuba residents evacuate as twin storms take aim at U.S. coast World 00:27
5.5-magnitude quake hits 66 km SE of Kokopo, Papua New Guinea Other News 23 August 23:34
Tourist Complex to be established in Iran’s Hamadan Provice Business 23 August 23:11
France's import of carpets from Turkey in 1H2020 down Turkey 23 August 22:43
Kyrgyzstan’s COVID-19 cases reach 43,023 Kyrgyzstan 23 August 22:19
12 died, 3 injured in car accident on Shatili road Georgia 23 August 22:15
Weekly review of events in financial market of Azerbaijan Finance 23 August 21:58
Bahar Azadi gold coin price again rises in Iran Finance 23 August 21:53
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: The commander of the sabotage-reconnaissance group of the armed forces of Armenia taken prisoner Politics 23 August 21:26
10 killed, 20 injured in van-truck collision in SW Pakistan Other News 23 August 21:07
Iran’s Navy to be equipped with long-ranged cruise missiles Iran 23 August 20:56
Turkey's tourism revenues could hit $15B in 2020 despite pandemic Business 23 August 20:11
New fruit, vegetable preserve factory opens in eastern Georgia Business 23 August 19:58
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products for sale on August 24 Oil&Gas 23 August 19:49
Weekly review of developments in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 23 August 19:43
Indonesian police to investigate huge blaze at attorney general's office Other News 23 August 18:56
Volume of gas pumped into storage facilities in Iran revealed Oil&Gas 23 August 18:27
Germany boosts import of Kazakh-made goods Business 23 August 18:13
Export of Azerbaijani products to Belgium slumps Business 23 August 18:05
Flash flood kills 4 in northeastern Turkey's Giresun province Turkey 23 August 18:00
Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan provided constructive engagement in negotiations on Karabakh conflict, but Armenia continued destructive policy Politics 23 August 17:19
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for August 23 Society 23 August 17:18
Azerbaijan reports 151 new COVID-19 recoveries Society 23 August 17:14
Heavy rains flood Batumi streets Georgia 23 August 17:11
Minister of Defense of the Russia to pay a working visit to Baku Politics 23 August 16:39
New Zealand mosque shooter arrives in Christchurch for sentencing Other News 23 August 16:28
Coronavirus-like pneumonia kills 7 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 23 August 16:09
Istanbul hosts 32nd Bosporus Cross-Continental Swimming Race Turkey 23 August 15:59
Manufacturing enterprises to be commissioned in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan Province Business 23 August 15:22
Iranian Central Oil Fields Company reveals its production Oil&Gas 23 August 15:10
Boko Haram to recruit fighters from Nigeria's IDPs camps: governor Other News 23 August 14:57
PM – Restoration of flights with Russia depends on Russian Federation and epidemiological situation Georgia 23 August 14:25
Uzbekistan asks Afghanistan to ensure security of Uzbek companies' personnel Uzbekistan 23 August 14:02
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss discovery of gas field in Black Sea Politics 23 August 13:15
The commemoration ceremonies took place to honor servicemen who died as Shehids in Tovuz battles (PHOTO) Society 23 August 13:09
US demand for Turkish cement declines in 1H2020 Business 23 August 13:07
Azerbaijan Banks Association names reasons for decline in credit investments Finance 23 August 12:58
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Turkey Politics 23 August 12:56
Inflation rate in Iran announced Finance 23 August 12:55
Odebrecht-backed energy deal likely cost Mexico $683 million, president says Finance 23 August 12:28
Iran reveals amount of investment made by private sector in ports Finance 23 August 11:09
Iran discloses details of wheat purchased in Qazvin Province Business 23 August 10:55
Coronavirus' latest: Kyrgyzstan's recoveries climb to 36, 400 Kyrgyzstan 23 August 10:52
Vintage Coordination Headquarters opened in Telavi Business 23 August 10:51
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 37 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 23 August 10:25
China plans new real estate financing rules Finance 23 August 09:43
Central Bank of Azerbaijan developing new standards for IT Finance 23 August 09:01
China plans new real estate financing rules Other News 23 August 08:49
Civil aviation chief: Iran ready to pay compensation in Ukrainian plane case Iran 23 August 08:09
1.5-month-old baby confirmed with coronavirus in Georgia Georgia 23 August 07:40
U.S. sees daily COVID-19 cases below 50,000 for 7 days after summer surge US 23 August 07:26
Turkey reports 1,309 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths Turkey 23 August 06:05
Chile reports 395,708 cases of COVID-19, with 10,792 deaths Other News 23 August 04:30
Moscow reports 11 novel coronavirus deaths in past day Russia 23 August 03:29
WHO says children aged 12 and over should wear masks like adults World 23 August 02:14
Kyrgyzstan allows entry of citizens from 31 countries, including China Kyrgyzstan 23 August 01:19
A new, bypass road of Khashuri opened in Georgia Georgia 23 August 00:44
Global Covid19 death toll reaches 800,000 World 23 August 00:02
27 years pass since occupation of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli, Jabrayil districts by Armenia Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 23 August 00:01
Iran declares volume of wheat purchased in Kermanshah Province Business 22 August 23:21
Deputy minister: Iran has great potential for increasing its products export to Russia Business 22 August 23:14
President Ilham Aliyev phones Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Politics 22 August 22:53
Pompeo to visit Israel, UAE this week, source says; peace, Iran, China on agenda US 22 August 22:36
South Korea sends another batch of humanitarian aid to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 22 August 21:56
Turkish Airlines resumes flights to more locations, including Iran Turkey 22 August 21:52
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price falls Finance 22 August 21:11
Kazakhstan increases export of goods to Finland amid COVID-19 Business 22 August 21:04
2 civilians wounded in Kabul bomb attack: police Other News 22 August 20:19
Georgia reports 9 new cases of COVID-19, 4 recoveries Georgia 22 August 19:55
Tajikistan and Kazakhstan hold political consultations Kyrgyzstan 22 August 19:15
Forest fires damage 4,298 hectares of land this year in Turkey Turkey 22 August 18:42
All news