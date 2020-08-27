World Organization for Animal Health ready to fully cooperate with Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The World Organization for Animal Health (formerly the Office International des Epizooties) highly appreciated Turkmenistan's efforts to protect animal health and expressed its readiness to cooperate fully with the country, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal information portal.

This was stated by the Director-General of the World Organization for Animal Health, Monique Eloit during a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to France, Shohrat Jumayev.

The country is working in the field of nature protection, conservation of biological diversity, and natural landscapes.

The country’s work to protect nature, biological diversity, and natural landscapes are carried out within the framework of the National Climate Change Strategy and the National Forest Program of Turkmenistan and other state programs.

President of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov pays attention to environmental safety and protection, especially to the Aral Sea crisis, which most noticeable in the country’s northern Dashoguz Region, where it caused problems with the supply of drinking water as well as salinization of cultivation lands, land degradation, and desertification.

The International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) co-founded by Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, was established in the 1990s to finance joint projects and programs to save the Aral Sea and improve the environmental situation in the Aral Sea region.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva