UN OCHA talks Turkmenistan’s measures to fight COVID-19 impact

The Government of Turkmenistan has undertaken active measures to prevent and protect citizens from the threat of COVID-19 through timely and appropriate actions to reduce the risks of spreading infectious diseases caused by COVID-19 to the territory of the country, Trend reports with reference to the data of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Turkmenistan has developed a national strategy to combat COVID-19. This, a set of organizational, legal, financial, economic, sanitary-epidemiological, medical, and quarantine measures are part of these measures.

“Taking into account the expected reduction in the state budget revenues, the government of Turkmenistan is working to reduce non-priority expenditures and reschedule public investments in order to maintain social spending in 2020 at the planned level,” the report says.

Turkmenistan is also creating opportunities for stimulating entrepreneurship, especially in sectors most affected by the global pandemic, such as transport, tourism, etc.

In addition, the country is implementing investment projects, and encourages public-private partnership.

“Turkmenistan is increasing its efforts to open transport corridors and develop multimodal cargo transportation,” said the report.

Meanwhile, the country pays special attention to measures aimed at preventing the penetration of coronavirus infection when transporting goods to and through the territory of the country.

Turkmen government established special Government commission to control prices for basic food products and ensure their centralized import and uninterrupted supply on the market

“Subsidizing the prices for a number of basic food items, as well as utilities and public transport, continues,” said the report.



