WHO aims at further cooperation with Turkmenistan

The World Health Organization (WHO) is ready to continue cooperation with Turkmenistan in the field of prevention and treatment of infectious diseases, Trend reports with reference to the State News Agency of Turkmenistan.

This was said during an online meeting organized by the WHO office in Geneva.

Turkmenistan spoke about the measures taken in the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, as well as preventing other infectious diseases.

The country is using measures to reduce the risk of spreading various diseases following the recommendations and proposals of WHO.

WHO assessed the work implemented In Turkmenistan and aimed at the health protection of its citizens, as well as measures are taken to prevent the introduction of COVID-19, said the report.

Earlier, WHO/Europe experts worked in Turkmenistan at the request of the government, to support Turkmenistan in the aspects of preparedness and response to COVID-19.

During the visit, the sides held a meeting where Turkmenistan presented its program to fight infectious diseases. Furthermore, the Turkmen side noted that the country follows the WHO recommendations and is currently implementing a program to ensure preparedness for countering and responding to infectious diseases.

Also, Turkmenistan is working with UN agencies to develop a third national plan that covers the humanitarian component of the country's measures to combat COVID-19.

To date, Turkmenistan has reported no coronavirus cases.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

