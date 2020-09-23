Turkmenistan reviews impact of transport on climate change with ESCAP participants

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan has participated in the discussions of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) about the impact of transport on climate change, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan's State News Agency.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation within ESCAP and prospects for its promotion were discussed.

Turkmenistan pays special attention to finding solutions to climate change problems, reducing the impact of transport and communications on ensuring environmental well-being.

As reported, the country is working in the field of nature protection, conservation of biological diversity, and natural landscapes.

The country’s work to protect nature, biological diversity, and natural landscapes are carried out within the framework of the National Climate Change Strategy and the National Forest Program of Turkmenistan and others.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov pays attention to environmental safety and protection, especially to the Aral Sea crisis, which most noticeable in the country’s northern Dashoguz Region, where it caused problems with the supply of drinking water as well as salinization of cultivation lands, land degradation, and desertification.

With the founding from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) was established in the 1990s to finance joint projects and programs to save the Aral Sea and improve the environmental situation in the Aral Sea region.

Turkmenistan borders with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iran, and Afghanistan and uses water resources coming following the agreed quotas from four transboundary Amu Darya, Tejen, Atrek, and Murghab rivers.

In Central Asia, the main sources of water resources used for agriculture and industry, electricity production, and supplying the population with drinking water are rivers, and almost all of them are transboundary.

