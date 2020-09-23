Turkmenistan to help Afghanistan complete railway to Tajikistan border

The railway departments of Turkmenistan and Afghanistan discussed the further construction of the railway on Afghan territory to the border of Tajikistan, Trend reports citing Kabar.

A meeting between representatives of the Turkmendemiryollary agency and the railway department of the Ministry of Transport of Afghanistan was held on September 21 in the format of a video conference, the State News Agency of Turkmenistan reports.

It is noted that in September 2019, the parties signed a contract with a total value of $ 21 million for the construction of the Akina-Andkhoy railway, 30 km long.

This line is located on the territory of Afghanistan - from the border of Turkmenistan to the Afghan province of Faryab.

The subcontractor has already completed the work on laying the roadbed and sand-crushed stone mixture for 16 km. The ballast layer of gravel is being laid on the roadbed, 1.5 km of rail and sleeper grids have been installed.