Turkmenistan to help Afghanistan complete railway to Tajikistan border

Turkmenistan 23 September 2020 23:33 (UTC+04:00)
The railway departments of Turkmenistan and Afghanistan discussed the further construction of the railway on Afghan territory to the border of Tajikistan, Trend reports citing Kabar.

A meeting between representatives of the Turkmendemiryollary agency and the railway department of the Ministry of Transport of Afghanistan was held on September 21 in the format of a video conference, the State News Agency of Turkmenistan reports.

It is noted that in September 2019, the parties signed a contract with a total value of $ 21 million for the construction of the Akina-Andkhoy railway, 30 km long.

This line is located on the territory of Afghanistan - from the border of Turkmenistan to the Afghan province of Faryab.

The subcontractor has already completed the work on laying the roadbed and sand-crushed stone mixture for 16 km. The ballast layer of gravel is being laid on the roadbed, 1.5 km of rail and sleeper grids have been installed.

