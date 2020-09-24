Turkmenistan receives Russia's test system for revealing COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Russia has provided Turkmenistan with 690 sets of test systems for revealing the coronavirus diagnosis, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Affairs Maria Zakharova said, Trend reports with reference to 'Voice of CIS'.

Russia donated Turkmenistan test systems for 69,000 studies, in order to increase the level of readiness in case of a coronavirus outbreak in the country.

As reported, to date, there are no registered cases of coronavirus infection in Turkmenistan, but all necessary sanitary measures are being taken in the country to prevent the spread of the virus.

Earlier, the country adopted the mandatory wearing of masks in public places, as well as the need to provide a certificate of absence of coronavirus infection when boarding a flight.

Turkmenistan earlier received a shipment of medicines from the Regional Office for Europe of the World Health Organization (WHO/Europe).

As reported, WHO/Europe experts worked in Turkmenistan at the request of the government, to support Turkmenistan in the aspects of preparedness and response to COVID-19.

Turkmenistan presented its program to fight infectious diseases to experts of the World Health Organization Regional Office for Europe (WHO/Europe).

The Turkmen side noted that the country follows the WHO recommendations and is currently implementing a program to ensure preparedness for countering and responding to infectious diseases, said the report.

In addition, Turkmenistan is currently working with UN agencies to develop a third national plan that covers the humanitarian component of the country's measures to combat COVID-19.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva