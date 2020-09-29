Turkmenistan takes citizens out of Belarus on another charter flight amid COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan has brought back its citizens on another charter flight from Belarus, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmenportal information portal.

The charter flight was arranged by a Boeing 737-800 of Turkmen Airlines, which brought Turkmen citizens to the country from Belarus, who were unable to return due to the termination of air traffic caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In accordance with recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), all citizens who arrived on a charter flight from Belarus will undergo a mandatory two-week quarantine.

Earlier, planes from Belarus, India, Turkey, and Russia with Turkmen citizens, who were unable to return due to the same reason, have arrived at Turkmenabat International Airport (Turkmenistan).

There are no registered cases of coronavirus infection in Turkmenistan, but Turkmenistan is taking all necessary sanitary measures to prevent the virus from entering the country.

Earlier, the country adopted the mandatory wearing of masks in public places, as well as the need to provide a COVID-19 absence certificate s when using flights.

