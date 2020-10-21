Turkmenistan considers measures to prevent entering of COVID-19 into country

Turkmenistan 21 October 2020 10:51 (UTC+04:00)
Turkmenistan considers measures to prevent entering of COVID-19 into country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan purchased medicines worth $10 million, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

This was stated by Minister of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan Nurmuhammet Amannepesov to President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during a working meeting.

Medicines were purchased to provide the population with pharmaceutical and medical supplies.

Turkmenistan also received 240,000 doses of seasonal flu vaccines, as well as vaccinated citizens at risk. Work on vaccination continues, the report says.

Also, the production of masks, protective and disinfectants, and protective suits for doctors and medical personnel has been established.

In addition, awareness-raising activities are being carried out in the country, which helps to improve the skills of the population in the fight against diseases.

At some border checkpoints, quarantine control rooms for 80 places have been built. Disinfection facilities with decontamination and fumigation facilities designed for handling vehicles have been constructed at checkpoints on the state border.

As reported, there are no registered cases of coronavirus infection in Turkmenistan, but Turkmenistan is taking all necessary sanitary measures to prevent the virus from entering the country.

Earlier, the country adopted the mandatory wearing of masks in public places, as well as the need to provide a COVID-19 absence certificate s when using flights.

---
Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease
Kazakhstan to amend state budget due to COVID-19 preventive measures
Kazakhstan to amend state budget due to COVID-19 preventive measures
Azerbaijani currency rates for Oct. 21
Azerbaijani currency rates for Oct. 21
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease Finance 11:19
It's wrong to compare economically strong Azerbaijan with Armenia, Trend's editor-in-chief on Al Jazeera TV (VIDEO) Politics 11:19
President's aide talks about Armenian attacks on Azerbaijani cities on Oct. 20 Politics 11:15
Gasoline production increases in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 11:15
Jet fuel consumption to return to 2019 demand levels in 2025 Oil&Gas 11:14
Kazakhstan to amend state budget due to COVID-19 preventive measures Finance 11:07
Georgia talks about ongoing, future projects in construction area Construction 11:05
Night, day artillery firings of Azerbaijani Armed Forces (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:59
UK keen to support Azerbaijan to develop renewable energy sphere Oil&Gas 10:52
Turkmenistan considers measures to prevent entering of COVID-19 into country Turkmenistan 10:51
Investments in Kazakhstan's agriculture surge Business 10:47
Azerbaijani currency rates for Oct. 21 Finance 10:41
Armenia must forever forget Khudafarin, says Azerbaijani MoD Politics 10:40
Information on shot down Azerbaijani military plane - lie, says Defense Ministry Politics 10:38
First regular international freight train departed from China to Uzbekistan Transport 10:38
Kazakhstan's revenue from transport via pipelines down year-on-year Business 10:36
EU launches new initiative to support small and medium-sized firms in Georgia Business 10:35
Azerbaijan's Azercosmos shows satellite images of newly-liberated Zangilan city Politics 10:18
Major General of Azerbaijani Interior Ministry passes away Politics 09:59
Iranian currency rates for October 21 Finance 09:56
Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, former President of Ecuador publishes article in Ecuador ElTelegrafo newspaper Politics 09:53
Number of coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan approaches 65,000 Uzbekistan 09:52
Armenian Armed Forces' artillery chief, division, batallion commanders neutralized - MoD Politics 09:52
Turkmenistan, India intend to hold regular meetings Business 09:50
Incurring losses, Armenian troops forced to retreat, Azerbaijani MoD says Politics 09:44
Azerbaijan eyes to introduce domestic products to Arab markets Business 09:38
New power plants construction in Azerbaijan to allow export of electricity Oil&Gas 09:34
Oil prices slip as U.S. inventory build stokes fears of supply glut Oil&Gas 09:33
Turkey's furniture and timber exports to Kyrgyzstan down Turkey 09:33
MP states need to create Agrarian Bank of Azerbaijan Finance 09:33
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry gives update on current hostilities Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:31
Strategy for long-term development of Azerbaijan energy sector to be developed until 2050 Oil&Gas 09:31
Foreign investors to invest about $400 million in renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 09:29
Azerbaijan to put banknotes with updated design into circulation (PHOTO) Finance 09:28
Express Bank reduces its net profit Finance 09:25
Armenian armed forces shelling Azerbaijani Tartar district Politics 09:25
Spain considering curfews to tackle new wave of coronavirus Europe 08:47
Association of Restaurants demands meeting with PM Business 08:15
TOGG partners with Farasis for li-ion battery production in Turkey Business 08:12
Iran exports over $30 billion worth of goods in 6 months Business 08:05
Earthquake reported 386km away from Almaty Kyrgyzstan 08:04
Sarajevo mayor underlines urban cooperation with Tehran Society 07:49
China's 2020 auto production and sales could return to 2019 levels Business 07:18
Amazon extends work from home option till June ICT 06:20
Can Tesla hit 2020 delivery goal? Investors watch for Musk steer Business 05:29
Fiancee of Khashoggi, human rights group sue Saudi crown prince in U.S. Arab World 04:35
Iraqi security forces find 50 bodies in mass grave in Kirkuk Arab World 03:19
5.6 tons of cannabis seized in Morocco Other News 02:21
Ex-Burundi president gets prison term for 1993 killing of victorious election opponent Other News 01:34
DOJ lawsuit unlikely to knock Google from pole position ICT 00:49
Footage of destruction of Armenian Armed Forces' military equipment, manpower published (VİDEO) Politics 20 October 23:51
News spread by Armenian Defense Ministry that military operations being conducted in Khudaferin direction nonsense - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 20 October 23:50
I want my dear people to know that the capture of every village and every height requires great courage - President Aliyev Politics 20 October 23:43
We are saying whatever is possible today, says Azerbaijani president Politics 20 October 23:41
Online election registry available for Georgian citizens residing abroad Georgia 20 October 23:41
We will continue to expel these liars, says Azerbaijani president Politics 20 October 23:38
Armenia must declare before it is too late that it is withdrawing from occupied territories - President Aliyev Politics 20 October 23:34
We are fighting alone and everyone knows that - President Aliyev Politics 20 October 23:30
President Aliyev on destroyed and taken as military boot military equipment of Armenian armed forces Politics 20 October 23:26
Armenian leadership already on their knees, we have shown them place they deserve - Azerbaijani president Politics 20 October 23:25
Azerbaijan conducts military operations on its territory recognized by international community, says President Aliyev Politics 20 October 23:18
Our fist is there not only to smash the enemy’s head. Our fist is a fist of unity - President Aliyev Politics 20 October 23:18
AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week US 20 October 23:16
We are on the threshold of the Great Return - President Aliyev Politics 20 October 23:15
Victorious Azerbaijani Army gaining new victories on battlefield, says Azerbaijani president Politics 20 October 23:10
Professional journalist, Azerbaijan`s and AZERTAC`s friend He Ping appointed as President of Xinhua News Agency Society 20 October 23:06
They simply deceived us and international mediators - President Aliyev Politics 20 October 22:54
Turkey reports 1,894 new COVID-19 cases, 351,413 in total Turkey 20 October 22:46
Int’l conference on 175th anniversary of Abai held in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 20 October 22:05
FLEX Alumni sends letter to attention of US Ambassador in Azerbaijan Politics 20 October 21:40
Azerbaijan Air Defense Units destroy another UAV of Armenian armed forces Politics 20 October 21:25
Senior diplomat: Iran has nothing to hide about Ukrainian plane incident Iran 20 October 21:23
Armenian armed forces units in Gubadli direction destroyed (VİDEO) Politics 20 October 20:34
Azerbaijan's MoD warns about sharing unnofficial information on social media Politics 20 October 19:53
Azerbaijani ombudsman prepares report on Armenia’s shelling of Ganja with ballistic missiles Politics 20 October 19:50
Three new cable cars built in Georgian Bakuriani Construction 20 October 19:34
Azerbaijan destroys Armenian UAV flying in direction of Ganja Politics 20 October 19:34
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office files criminal cases on crimes committed by Armenian troops Politics 20 October 19:18
Azerbaijan's MoD dismisses Armenia's information on Khudaferin Politics 20 October 19:15
Permits for residential construction remain solid overall in Georgia - TBC Research Business 20 October 18:54
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale October 21 Oil&Gas 20 October 18:32
Azerbaijan's Goranboy, Tartar subjected to artillery, missile fire from Armenia Politics 20 October 18:24
Most of IUCN Red List flora, fauna species on Azerbaijan's occupied lands destroyed Society 20 October 18:10
Azerbaijani ministry predicts growth of electricity production by 2025 Oil&Gas 20 October 18:01
Azerbaijan reveals data on foreign trade turnover for 9M2020 Business 20 October 18:00
Uzbekistan's official reserve assets decrease Finance 20 October 17:59
Georgians arriving home with negative PCR tests not to be placed under mandatory quarantine Transport 20 October 17:58
Georgia returns to third place in international hazelnut market Business 20 October 17:57
Preventive diplomacy is an integral part of Turkmenistan's neutrality - President of Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 20 October 17:57
Islamophobia, Turkophobia – Armenia’s main disease, says Turkish presidential administration Politics 20 October 17:55
Kazakhstan’s pharma company to build nonwoven fabric plant Business 20 October 17:49
Number of restored mines in Iran revealed Business 20 October 17:46
Kazakhstan's medical goods producing capacities to be increased before year-end Business 20 October 17:42
Turkmenistan significantly increases exports of cement products to Kazakhstan Business 20 October 17:41
Italy slows down on import of Turkish furniture Turkey 20 October 17:38
Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit opens tender for purchase of equipment Tenders 20 October 17:35
Azerbaijan confirms 128 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 20 October 17:34
Whole world should see Armenia targeting Azerbaijan's civilians - Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Turkey Politics 20 October 17:27
Uzbekistan to attract carbon credits to create forest plantations Uzbekistan 20 October 17:27
Kazakhstan's imports of furniture, wood from Turkey up within 9M2020 Turkey 20 October 17:23
All news