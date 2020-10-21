Turkmenistan considers measures to prevent entering of COVID-19 into country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21

Turkmenistan purchased medicines worth $10 million, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

This was stated by Minister of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan Nurmuhammet Amannepesov to President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during a working meeting.

Medicines were purchased to provide the population with pharmaceutical and medical supplies.

Turkmenistan also received 240,000 doses of seasonal flu vaccines, as well as vaccinated citizens at risk. Work on vaccination continues, the report says.

Also, the production of masks, protective and disinfectants, and protective suits for doctors and medical personnel has been established.

In addition, awareness-raising activities are being carried out in the country, which helps to improve the skills of the population in the fight against diseases.

At some border checkpoints, quarantine control rooms for 80 places have been built. Disinfection facilities with decontamination and fumigation facilities designed for handling vehicles have been constructed at checkpoints on the state border.

As reported, there are no registered cases of coronavirus infection in Turkmenistan, but Turkmenistan is taking all necessary sanitary measures to prevent the virus from entering the country.

Earlier, the country adopted the mandatory wearing of masks in public places, as well as the need to provide a COVID-19 absence certificate s when using flights.

