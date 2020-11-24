UNICEF contributes to dev't of Turkmenistan's action plan for its national strategy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24

Cooperation with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) contributes to the development of an action plan for the implementation of the National Strategy on Early Childhood Development (ECD) for 2020-2025, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

This was said during an online meeting of representatives of the education and health sectors of Turkmenistan and UNICEF in Turkmenistan.

Within the framework of the strategy, Turkmenistan is implementing new techniques in the field of early development and improvement of training children for school, improving activity of preschool institutions due to the wide introduction of innovative technologies, improving the quality of education and training, the comprehensive development of children.

During the meeting, the implementation of the plan for 2020 for the development of children with disabilities, providing them with high-quality educational services was also discussed.

The parties stressed the importance of regular working meetings, training, and seminars that promote the productive exchange of experience and the development of new scientific developments in this field.

As reported, the Executive Board of United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has approved the country Program of Turkmenistan for 2021-2025, aimed at supporting the government in fulfilling its obligations to protect and implement children's rights.

Turkmenistan pays special attention to the protection of children's rights. Joint work plans of Turkmenistan and UN entities for 2020 were signed in Ashgabat at the beginning of this year, which included: “Improved legislative framework on the rights of the child", " Improved social protection system for children", " Coordination and monitoring of the rights of the child" and others.

