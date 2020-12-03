Restrictive measures related to coronavirus extended in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan has extended previously imposed restrictions on the operation of trade, public catering and religious institutions until the end of 2020, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal information portal.

Thus, the work of trade enterprises (with the exception of stores that sell food and everyday goods) and public catering is restricted in Turkmenistan until January 2021.

Mosques and places of worship will also remain closed until the end of the year.

According to the information, the country continues to operate mandatory mask mode in public transport, shops and crowded places.

Measures have been taken to prevent the entry of coronavirus infection into the country, as well as to prevent the spread of pathogens of acute pneumonia.

Earlier, the activities of retail, public catering and religious institutions were restricted until December 1, 2020.

There are no registered cases of coronavirus infection in Turkmenistan, but Turkmenistan is taking all necessary sanitary measures to prevent the virus from entering the country.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva