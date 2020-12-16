Meeting of 'Turkmenistan-USA' Business Concil takes place

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

A regular meeting of the "Turkmenistan-USA" Business Council was held online on December 16, 2020, at which key aspects of trade-economic cooperation were discussed, Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by members of the Turkmen government, heads of key ministries and departments of Turkmenistan, senior representative of the US State Department Jonathan Henick, Executive Director of the Council Eric Stewart and heads of US companies-members of the Council, in particular, “John Deere”, “Case New Holland”, “Westport Trading Ltd", "Caterpillar", "Oxbow", "S2Global", "Visa,” “Boeing" and others.

During the meeting, the need to diversify the economic partnership between Turkmenistan and the US was emphasized, in which investment, technological and financial directions occupy a special place.

In his speech, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov expressed the commitment of the government of Turkmenistan to expand trade-economic cooperation with the US. He noted the long-term positive contribution of US companies to various sectors of the Turkmen economy.

The importance of the "Turkmenistan - USA" Business Council in the development of mutually beneficial relations between the two countries was emphasized. Established in 2008 at the initiative of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the Business Council has become an effective mechanism for establishing and strengthening relations between business structures of Turkmenistan and the US.

Meetings of the Council are held annually in Ashgabat or in one of the US cities. The Business Council has repeatedly organized major business forums and exhibitions, during which the products of leading American manufacturers were demonstrated, including the presentation of plans for cooperation between American companies and their Turkmen partners.