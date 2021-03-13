Turkmenistan ratifies Memorandum with Azerbaijan on "Dostluq" field

Turkmenistan 13 March 2021 22:38 (UTC+04:00)
Turkmenistan ratifies Memorandum with Azerbaijan on "Dostluq" field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13

Trend:

At a meeting held today, the Mejlis of Turkmenistan adopted a Resolution "On the ratification of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan on joint exploration, development and development of hydrocarbon resources of the Dostluq field in the Caspian Sea", Trend reports citing Turkmenportal.

The Dostluq field, the reserves of which, according to experts, are estimated at 50 million tons of oil, has been considered controversial for many years.

On January 21 this year, the Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan signed a Memorandum of Understanding on joint exploration, development and development of this hydrocarbon field in Ashgabat.

