First kidney transplant performed in Turkmenistan

A kidney transplant operation was performed for the first time in Turkmenistan. Minister of Health and Medical Industry Nurmuhammet Amannepesov reported to President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the successful operation of domestic specialists, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The patient received a kidney transplant from a close relative. Currently, both the patient and the donor are doing well. Both are under medical supervision, the minister said.

The head of state, congratulating the doctors from the bottom of his heart, noted with satisfaction that this operation is a great success for our doctors and the healthcare sector, the “Vatan” news program of Turkmen television reported.