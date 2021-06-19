Turkmenistan discusses development of inter-parliamentary co-op with Inter-Parliamentary Union

Representatives of the Mejlis of National Assembly of Turkmenistan took part in the 9th World Conference for Electronic Parliament, which was organized and held by Inter-parliamentary Union (IPU) in online formation on June 16 – 18, Trend reports citing Turkmenistan today.

The agenda of the forum included discussion of the subjects related to development of interparliamentary cooperation through innovations and digital technologies.

Such topics as opportunities of remote work of parliamentarians, digital transformation and its advantages, organization of inter-parliamentarian meetings in virtual mode, which was widely used during the coronavirus pandemics, provision of cyber security were subjects of interested attention.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov notes that today, active introduction of advanced information and communication technologies to all spheres of life is one of the main factors of provision of sustainable development on national, regional and global levels. During COVID-19 pandemics, wide use of digital systems supports the promotion of constructive international partnership in different directions.

Participants of the World Conference have spoken for further strengthening of fruitful cooperation in the IPU platform, improvement of inter-parliamentarian relations and beneficial exchange of practice including in practical application of modern scientific and technological developments.