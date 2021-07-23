Turkmen sewing factory exceeds production plan

Turkmenabat Sewing Factory produced garments worth over 21.66 million manats in the first six months of this year instead of 16.44 million manats worth of garments established by the production plan, Trend reports citing Business Turkmenistan.

The enterprise, owned by the Ministry of Textile Industry of Turkmenistan, fulfilled the production plan for the period by 131.8%, the country’s official media reports.

Turkmenabat Sewing Factory, producing competitive textile products, employs about 500 women, according to the report.

The structure of the Ministry of Textile Industry of Turkmenistan includes more than 80 textile enterprises, employing around 26 thousand specialists. Turkmenistan exports over 55% of domestic textile products to international markets.