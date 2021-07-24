Turkmenistan establishes amount of customs duties on export of paper waste

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during the Cabinet of Ministers meeting on Friday signed a Resolution regarding the establishment of customs duties on the export of paper waste and finished printed products, which will enter into force on August 1, 2021, Trend reports citing Business Turkmenistan.

This Resolution was adopted in order to stimulate domestic producers, increase the supply of raw materials to manufacturing enterprises, as well as regulate the country's trade turnover, the country's official media reports.

Having signed the Resolution, the Head of State instructed the Ministry of Finance and Economy, the State Customs Service, together with the Ministry of Justice, to prepare and submit proposals on amendments and additions to the legislation of Turkmenistan arising from this Resolution within a month.

Members of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan are building and commissioning new production facilities, including enterprises for the production of paper products, which produce containers for packaging food and industrial products, as well as consumer goods. Most of these enterprises specialize in the processing of secondary raw materials and they are capable of recycling over 22 thousand tons of paper waste annually.