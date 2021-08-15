Turkmenistan, US discuss co-op in various fields
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the US to Turkmenistan Matthew S. Klimow on August 15, 2021, Trend reports citing MFA of Turkmenistan.
The parties discussed the current state of the countries' cooperation in various fields. The effectiveness of close interaction between the diplomatic services of the two states was emphasized.
The diplomats also exchanged views on topical issues of regional and international politics of mutual interest.
