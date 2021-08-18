Turkmenistan closely watching developments in Afghanistan - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.18

Trend:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan continues to closely monitor the development of the situation and events in Afghanistan, Trend reports citing the ministry’s statement.

“In this regard, the Turkmen side emphasizes that, based on the principles of friendship and good neighborliness, as well as proceeding from the historical, cultural-civilizational community of the peoples of the two countries, Turkmenistan has always been and remains deeply interested in the internal political stability and security of Afghanistan, the well-being of the brotherly Afghan people,” the statement said.

“At the same time, Turkmenistan is a firm adherent of the peaceful solution of all issues of the Afghan problem through political and diplomatic means and methods,” the statement noted.

“Official Ashgabat stands for the earliest possible normalization of the situation in Afghanistan and expresses confidence that new state institutions in this country will be formed in the near future in the legal field and with the broad participation of all ethnic groups living in Afghanistan,” further said the statement.

“As a good neighbor of Afghanistan and a state with the status of permanent neutrality recognized by the United Nations Organization, Turkmenistan, in accordance with the principles and norms of the UN Charter, will continue its activities aimed at providing comprehensive assistance to the Afghan people in establishing peace, civil accord and stability in the country, economic, social and humanitarian development of Afghanistan,” the ministry also noted.

“In connection with the current internal political situation in Afghanistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan reports that the Turkmen embassy in Kabul and the consulates general in Herat and Mazar-i-Sharif continue to operate normally,” the statement reads.

“At the same time, the outer perimeter of the buildings of the embassy and consulates is guarded by representatives of the Taliban movement. Turkmen diplomats carry out their duties in full in accordance with the usual schedule of functioning of the foreign missions of Turkmenistan,” the ministry said, adding that no staff reduction or partial evacuation of the diplomatic mission and consular staff has been carried out.

“Employees of the diplomatic service and other state bodies of the country maintain regular contacts with representatives of the Taliban movement on the protection of the state border, provision of customs, sanitary, phytosanitary and other types of control and supervision carried out when moving goods across the border,” the ministry further pointed out.

“In this context, we note that the ‘Imamnazar-Akina’ and ‘Serhetabad-Turgundi’ checkpoints on the Turkmen-Afghan border operate as usual, and in the manner established by both sides ensure the passage of the required number of road trailers and railway cars," concluded the ministry.