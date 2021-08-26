Turkmenistan to strengthen measures to prevent spread of COVID-19 infection

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held an expanded meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, during which he instructed relevant departments to strengthen measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to the ‘Turkmenistan Today’ state news agency.

Berdymukhamedov focused on the fact that in all ministries, government agencies, and other institutions, regardless of the form of ownership, it is necessary to take a number of measures to combat the COVID-19 epidemic, to strictly observe the rules of sanitation and epidemiology.

He emphasized the need to study international experience in this regard, analyze relevant laws and develop a number of proposals for making appropriate changes and additions.

Also, the President noted that with the help of the domestic media and family doctors, who must accurately and carefully do their job, it is necessary to regularly explain to the citizens of the country the principles of a healthy lifestyle and the implementation of important preventive measures in any premises, including the housing complex, and also warn them about dangerous infectious diseases in case of non-observance of due measures.

In addition, Berdimuhamedov stressed that preventive and disinfection measures should be carried out at a high level in all regions of the state.

