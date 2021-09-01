Turkmenistan, UAE discuss bilateral relations in number of areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 1

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Berdiniyaz Matiev and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Presidential Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed bilateral relations in a number of areas, Trend reports referring to Business Turkmenistan.

The mentioned issue was discussed by the Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Berdiniyaz Matiev and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the visit of the Turkmen delegation to Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mansur and Matiev discussed bilateral relations in various fields, in particular in the field of economy, investment, and development in the interests of two countries.

The parties also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

It is noted that the meeting was also attended by the head of the Presidential Protocols in the Ministry of Presidential Affairs Mohammad bin Abdullah al-Junaibi, the Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE Khalid Mohammad Salem Balama Al Tamimi, Deputy Secretary of the Government Coordination Sector in the Ministry of Presidential Affairs Rashid Said Al Ameri and Director General of the Abu Development Fund -Dhabi (ADFD) Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi.

According to the information, in early June, the Abu Dhabi Development Fund (ADFD) and the Government of Turkmenistan signed two agreements worth $99.91 million to finance the construction of an airport and a 10-megawatt hybrid power plant in Turkmenistan.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva